Hall County applies to extend emergency rental assistance into 2022

Hall County applied for $6.6 million more of emergency rental assistance funding to help those whose income was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county has been awarded about $10 million for the program by the U.S Treasury Department since April 2021 to help residents with both rent and utilities costs. It has distributed about $7.35 million of those funds so far to 1,524 applicants. The county is eligible to apply for the $6.6 million based on its population size and demonstrated need, said Zach Propes, interim financial services director for the county.