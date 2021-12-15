Hall County applies to extend emergency rental assistance into 2022

Hall County applied for $6.6 million more of emergency rental assistance funding to help those whose income was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county has been awarded about $10 million for the program by the U.S Treasury Department since April 2021 to help residents with both rent and utilities costs. It has distributed about $7.35 million of those funds so far to 1,524 applicants. The county is eligible to apply for the $6.6 million based on its population size and demonstrated need, said Zach Propes, interim financial services director for the county.
If accepted, this would extend funding for the program into the summer of 2022.
“We were afforded the opportunity to apply for this reallocation of funds due to us meeting the criteria,” Propes said.
Since October, the program has allowed people to apply for money to cover both rent and utilities. Before October, the assistance only covered rent.
People who make under 80% of area median income are eligible to apply, and those who make under 50% will be more highly prioritized. Renters and landlords can visit Hall County’s website for full eligibility requirements and applications.
Hall County’s monthly projections show that it expects to distribute nearly $4 million from December 2021 through February 2022 to 250-300 applicants each month. The county assisted 324 households in November out of 731 submitted applications.
“Our plans are to continue this through June 30 of 2022,” Propes said. “So we’re trying to mirror it with our current fiscal year.”