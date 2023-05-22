Hall blocks annexation request for this reason

Hall County moved to block an annexation by a resident in the city of Lula at a work session Monday, May 22.
Meden Montano had requested to annex nearly 5 acres into the city for water, sewer and other services. The item had remained on Lula City Council’s agenda for more than two months before Hall County blocked the request Monday.
“The legal basis is density,” Hall County Attorney Bill Linkous said. “The property in question has a designation of rural … and the proposed density is greater than allowed by the comprehensive plan. Basically, it’s a density issue.”
The item will go before Hall County’s Commission for approval at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Hall County Government Center.
The latest objection marks the third annexation attempt blocked by Hall County this year, with the first two being in Buford and Flowery Branch.