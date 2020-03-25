Gov. Brian Kemp to hold coronavirus town hall at 8 p.m. March 26

Gov. Brian Kemp and other members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a town hall meeting tonight on Georgia's response to the spread of COVID-19.
The broadcast will also feature interviews with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.
The meeting will be broadcast live beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, and will be carried by most local radio and television stations.
Kemp and task force members will participate from separate locations in accordance with social distancing guidelines.