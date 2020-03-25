BREAKING
Live updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia at 1,387, Hall at 19; 47 dead
The Georgia Department of Public Heath is reporting numbers of coronavirus cases by county in the state. It is updated twice daily at noon and 7 p.m.
Gov. Brian Kemp to hold coronavirus town hall at 8 p.m. March 26
Brian Kemp. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Nate McCullough
The Times
Updated: March 25, 2020, 7:20 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp and other members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a town hall meeting tonight on Georgia's response to the spread of COVID-19. 

The broadcast will also feature interviews with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

The meeting will be broadcast live beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, and will be carried by most local radio and television stations. 

Kemp and task force members will participate from separate locations in accordance with social distancing guidelines.


