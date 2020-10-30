Gov. Brian Kemp, first lady quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife are quarantining after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman announced Friday, Oct. 30.

Kemp spokesman Cody Hall said Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp both got coronavirus tests, but he did not say if they had received the results yet.

In a separate announcement Friday, U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson of West Point, Georgia, said he had tested positive for the virus. Ferguson appeared with Kemp at a rally on Tuesday, but it was unclear if Ferguson is the person to whom Hall was referring. Hall did not release any names in his statement.

Ferguson said he would self-quarantine and work from home.

Georgia has had more than 350,000 confirmed cases of the virus. More than 7,900 people in the state have died after contracting the virus, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

There have been 10,785 confirmed cases in Hall County, more than 1,000 hospitalizations and 178 deaths, Georgia DPH reported Friday. A total of 75 COVID-19 patients were being treated at Northeast Georgia Health System hospitals, according to health system data. Fifty-one of those patients were being treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.