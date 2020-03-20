Gainesville suspends water service cutoffs, approves to-go beer and wine sales for restaurants

The Gainesville City Council unanimously passed a resolution Friday encouraging the community to follow public health guidelines.
The city is also suspending service cutoffs for water customers unable to pay bills and waiving credit card convenience fees and late fees for payments to the city. Businesses with a license to sell alcohol for drinking on premises will temporarily be able to sell bottled beer and wine with carryout meals.
Gainesville had announced the closure of its administration buildings, fire station and public safety complex to the public Thursday evening.
The resolution authorized the city manager’s office to suspend applications, licenses and permits for special events which could impact public health.
Council members also approved some flexibility in purchasing policies in case the city needs to buy supplies or services to limit the spread of the virus.