Gainesville proposes water rate increase starting January 2022, continued increases for a decade

Water rates for customers of Gainesville Water Resources may be rising every year for the next decade, beginning in 2022.
The Gainesville City Council will vote Tuesday, Oct. 6, on a rate plan that would begin January 2022 and increase 1.9% every year for 10 years.
The extra revenue from the rate hike would be used for capital projects, including improvements to water mains and lift stations, new technology at Flat Creek Water Reclamation Facility and electrical upgrades and sewer extensions in the areas of Athens Highway and Gillsville Highway.
Some of those projects could get funding through loans from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, which offers loans with an interest rate of 0.13%, Gainesville Water Resources Director Linda MacGregor said.
Gainesville Water Resources serves much of Hall County, with customers outside Gainesville city limits paying a higher rate.
MacGregor said the average residential customer uses about 5,000 gallons a month. If a customer lives in the city and uses 5,000 gallons a month, they currently pay about $24 on their monthly bill, but with the rate increases, they would pay about $26 a month at the end of the 10-year rate plan.
The rate change would also establish a “lifeline rate” program, offering the first 2,000 gallons at a discounted rate. That lifeline rate would be $2.72 per 1,000 gallons for customers in the city and $5.17 per 1,000 gallons for people outside the city.
The rate change would also include bills detailing water use by gallon rather than cubic foot, which most customers can better visualize, MacGregor said Thursday, Oct. 1. According to the city’s rate chart, 100 cubic feet is about 748 gallons of water. Water bills currently list water use with the unit of “ccf,” which is 100 cubic feet.
Each customer, regardless of whether their property is inside or outside the city, also pays a $6.17 service fee each month.
The Gainesville City Council will vote on the new rates at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway.