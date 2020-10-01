Gainesville proposes water rate increase starting January 2022, continued increases for a decade

Water rates for customers of Gainesville Water Resources may be rising every year for the next decade, beginning in 2022.

The Gainesville City Council will vote Tuesday, Oct. 6, on a rate plan that would begin January 2022 and increase 1.9% every year for 10 years.

The extra revenue from the rate hike would be used for capital projects, including improvements to water mains and lift stations, new technology at Flat Creek Water Reclamation Facility and electrical upgrades and sewer extensions in the areas of Athens Highway and Gillsville Highway.

Some of those projects could get funding through loans from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority, which offers loans with an interest rate of 0.13%, Gainesville Water Resources Director Linda MacGregor said.