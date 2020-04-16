Gainesville could use eminent domain to acquire pink Peppers Market; owner says he'll fight

“Because of the response to that, the lawsuit filed by SSB Properties, the City Council made the determination that condemning this property was in the best interest of the city since it’s part of the midtown redevelopment plan,” Lackey said.



The City Council will vote on the use of eminent domain at a meeting Tuesday, April 21 at 6:15 p.m. By state law, eminent domain hearings must be held after 6 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page, and people are encouraged to watch online rather than in-person at the Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway.

Gailey said he does not want to give up his property, which has been home to several businesses such as a grocery store and beauty salon. A tenant just signed a 10-year lease, and the property was about to be remodeled, he said.

Gailey said disagreements with city officials over the property have been going on for years.

“We had problems 10, 12 years ago. They’ve been mad about it ever since,” Gailey said. “They don’t like the piece of property, and they want it gone.”

In 2007, Gailey painted the structure pink amid a disagreement about code enforcement violations. Gainesville’s government has seen some leadership changes since then, but Gailey said he doesn’t like how the Atlanta Street deed and eminent domain proceedings have been handled.

The property lost its Atlanta Street entrance when the housing authority took over that portion of the street.

Gailey said city officials spoke with him about his intentions for the property while Walton Summit was under construction.

“I want to wait and see what the apartments look like, see what clientele we have there, and I will do something with my building to fit the need for the area,” Gailey said he told officials at the time.

Gailey said the city has offered him $270,000 for the property. He said he had originally asked for $1.2 million.

Lackey said the city got an appraisal on the property and has made an offer in that amount, although due to pending litigation, the city cannot comment further.

Tax records show the property’s value as $233,800.