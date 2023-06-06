Gainesville City Council hears opposition before dining district approval

A leader of a local Christian organization spoke against the expansion of Gainesville’s downtown dining district Tuesday, June 6, just before council members voted to approve the item.



During public comments, Director of the Gainesville Baptist Mission Mitch Gowan went before council and expressed opposition to the proposal, stating his belief that the homeless and recovering addicts and alcoholics his organization serves could be adversely affected by the change.

The newly approved modifications now expand boundaries of the district east beyond Jesse Jewell Parkway to encompass a small stretch of new territory around Main Street in Midland. Blackstrap, Remedy Distillery and Inked Pig are now the newest businesses located in Gainesville’s downtown dining district with city approval Tuesday.

“It will allow an open container to be carried all the way down Main Street, almost to the train station,” Gowan said, calling the proposal “problematic.”

“Around 70% of all homeless is from substance abuse, alcoholism … so what we have the potential of having with passing this ordinance is for open containers to be going up and down right on the other side of the door … where I have alcoholics and drug addictions looking for freedom from that lifestyle.”

Mayor Sam Couvillon thanked Gowan for his work with the homeless and with those in recovery, stating, “It’s people like you that help make our community better, and I do not take that lightly.”

Couvillon pledged to meet with Gowan in the near future to find a positive solution that might benefit his organization’s efforts.

Modifications to the Folks who dine within the district – which nearly doubled in size last year with the boundary expanded to Industrial Boulevard – can legally carry out up to two unsealed alcoholic beverages of 16 ounces in plastic cups between noon and midnight from a restaurant or growler shop.

Gainesville’s downtown dining district has been described as “wildly popular” by city officials. Following a work session last Thursday, Couvillon described expansion of the district as a logical next step for the city as commercial development moves further into Gainesville’s Midtown area.



