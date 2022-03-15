Why Gainesville's chicken statute is in pieces

Gainesville’s 25-foot chicken monument is in pieces.
But don’t worry, the marble obelisk is only moving a few feet.
Work started last week to build 40 public parking spaces at Poultry Park in downtown Gainesville, and the Poultry Capital of the World monument is being moved for cleaning in the meantime.
“We are in the process of relocating the monument closer to the intersection of Jesse Jewell Parkway and West Academy Street to accommodate a new parking lot and a few parallel parking spaces on Broad Street,” Christina Santee, a spokesperson for the city, wrote in an email to The Times.
The changes to Poultry Park are expected to cost about $250,000, and that money is being provided as part of a deal with B Entertainment, which is building a Bourbon Brothers restaurant and concert venue on the property across West Academy Street. The city agreed to sell a 1.7-acre lot to B Entertainment for $800,000 cash last September to make way for the development, and the money for Poultry Park improvements was included in the deal.
The monument will be cleaned by Childs’ Monument Works, Santee said in a statement. Construction started last week and is expected to finish late this spring.