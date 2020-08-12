Gainesville-based agency gets $400,000 in CARES funding to use for economic development

A Gainesville-based economic development agency serving 13 counties, including Hall, is getting $400,000 in federal stimulus money.
The Georgia Mountains Regional Commission will use the money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, approved by Congress earlier this year to update economic development plans and strengthen programs that help communities respond to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
“This grant funding will enable us to effectively assess and respond to the needs of our region,” said Heather Feldman, GMRC Executive Director. “As a result of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgia Mountains Region has been negatively impacted by job losses and sharp declines in tax revenues for local governments.
“Moreover, the decline in visitors to the region will have a lasting profound effect on the tourism and hospitality industry. Additionally, our health care systems have experienced unparalleled stressors because of this crisis.”
Jeff Gill