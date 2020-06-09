Flowery Branch tax rate may stay the same, increasing city's revenue as property values rise

Flowery Branch’s proposed 2020 property tax rate is staying the same, but, if approved, that would mean a hike for residents with rising property values.



The city is proposing to keep the rate at 3.264 mills, with 1 mill equal to $1 per $1,000 in assessed property value. Under that formula, a $250,000 home would be taxed at $326.40.

Rising home values are increasing property tax revenues for the city. To keep the revenue amount the same as in 2019, the city would have to drop the tax rate to 3.178 mills.