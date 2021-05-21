Flowery Branch names interim city manager

She will not perform city clerk duties. Those will be handled by Shelia Cooper, who was appointed interim assistant city clerk.



Short said after the vote she was ready to take on her new duties.

"I'm looking forward to continuing on what's started with Flowery Branch," she said. "I have a great staff … and I look forward to continuing as normal."

As for Andrew’s replacement, Mayor Mike Miller told The Times on May 12, “I’m sure we’ll engage the services of one of the search firms to help us identify candidates to fill that vacancy.”

Short has worked her way up the ranks since being hired by Flowery Branch in 2012. She began as accounts receivable clerk and became city clerk in 2020.

She is a certified municipal clerk by University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government and is working toward further government certification.

Her new post was a sudden one, as Andrew turned in a resignation letter on Tuesday, May 11, and left the next day. He had held the job for 15 years.

No explanations have been offered for his departure, and Andrew couldn’t be reached for comment.

“We are grateful for the service and professionalism which Mr. Andrew brought to the role and for his dedicated service to the residents and businesses of Flowery Branch,” Miller said in a press release. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”