Flowery Branch mayor weighs in on Jim Crow Road debate. Here’s his suggestion

Flowery Branch Mayor Mike Miller is proposing changing the name of Jim Crow Road to G.C. Crow Road, in an effort to remove the segregation-era reference while honoring a long-ago community leader.



The move would only affect the city’s portion of the road, or just 400 feet of the 2-mile road. The rest of the road, which runs from McEver Road to Old Federal Road near Lake Lanier, is in unincorporated Hall County.

“I felt for years it should be changed and, out of concern for the family honoring that person, who was a resident of this area for many years and did lots of good in the city, we should honor him,” Miller said during the Flowery Branch City Council meeting Thursday, June 18.