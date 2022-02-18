Flowery Branch deals setback to proposed gas station

The council’s vote drew loud applause from residents, who protested the project at a Jan. 20 public hearing. Many of the residents live in Four Seasons on Lanier, a sprawling subdivision off Gaines Ferry Road that would be behind the store.



They returned in huge numbers Thursday night. There wasn’t a second public hearing on the request, but a couple of people spoke against the project during the meeting’s public comment time.

A gas station that “will bring 1,600 trips per day is what our zoning attorney has gotten verbal response from the largest engineering firm in Atlanta,” resident Mary Willis said. “Do you realize that in a day that is almost one trip in and out per minute?”

“What we’re watching today is to see if you’re going to order a traffic study from a reputable firm, have it reviewed and analyzed properly for the sake of … lots of people in that area.”

The council didn’t discuss the matter in its denial vote, and no one representing McEver Site spoke at Thursday’s meeting.

City planner Rich Atkinson said after the meeting that McEver Site could still go through with building a convenience store.

A gas station “is an inherently allowed use” on the property, which is zoned highway business, he said.

“If they want to come in and build that, they just have to meet code — no traffic study, none of that,” Atkinson said.

Asked whether the developer has indicated whether the project would go forward with pumps at the rear of the store, he said, “I don’t know. I know that in the process, they were saying they didn’t think they could do it. But … I’m not really sure.”

McEver Site’s lawyer, Steven L. Jones, said in a letter to the city that “it will be impossible at times for fuel delivery (and other delivery) vehicles to navigate the layout of the site.”

“Additionally, the application should be approved because it will allow the applicant to permit the existing monument sign for the adjacent neighborhood, as well as most (if not all) of the surrounding landscaping to remain in place.”

Four Seasons’ sign is at the corner of Gaines Ferry and McEver.

The 5,000-square-foot store would face McEver Road but could be accessed from either McEver Road or Gaines Ferry Road, according to a map of the project.



