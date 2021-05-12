Flowery Branch city manager resigns

Flowery Branch City Manager Bill Andrew has resigned, according to a one-paragraph email from the city.

The release says that Flowery Branch City Council accepted Andrew’s resignation effective Wednesday, May 12.

No reason is given for his departure. Andrew served in the post for 15 years.

“We are grateful for the service and professionalism which Mr. Andrew brought to the role and for his dedicated service to the residents and businesses of Flowery Branch. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Mayor Mike Miller said in the release.

City Clerk Vickie Short will be appointed as interim city manager until a permanent city manager can be named, the release says.

