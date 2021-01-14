Excess baggage: Railroad car may part from Gainesville display, but there conditions

The Southern Railway baggage car sits like a discolored reminder of America’s railroad past.
But the car at Engine 209 Park at 312 Jesse Jewell Parkway could soon be part of somebody else’s future.
The city of Gainesville is looking to possibly sell the old car, which sits next to the Gainesville Midland locomotive and a red caboose, after hearing from a couple of parties interested in making it part of their development, City Manager Bryan Lackey said.
As interest built, City Council ended up declaring just the city-owned baggage car as surplus.
The city put the car on GovDeals, an online auction site used by governments selling surplus items, and got one bid — the minimum amount at $10, according to the site, which doesn’t list the bidder’s name.
“We have the right not to approve (bids),” Lackey said as the auction ended Tuesday, Jan. 12. “If we don’t like the project or the amount of money that was submitted, just because we listed it on GovDeals does not obligate us to dispose of it. … We can reject all the bids and keep it sitting right where it is.”
The city does have several conditions for the baggage car if it is disposed of.
It must stay in the city and “it needs to be part of a redevelopment project,” Lackey said. “We’re really open on what that means. … If we feel it’s beneficial to the city, where citizens still have access to it, if it’s part of a redevelopment project that raises property values, we’ll certainly weigh that.”
City officials have talked about moving the 1.7-acre railroad display, which sits at the corner of Jesse Jewell and West Academy Street, to other city-owned property and selling the land where it sits to spur additional growth in Gainesville’s downtown.
“That train really needs to be in a place that is convenient and can be better utilized by the public. … Also, it can be used with maybe a park around it so it would be a nice amenity,” Mayor Danny Dunagan said at a December 2018 redevelopment authority meeting.
The three railroad pieces have been at their current location since 1991.
Before finding a home at Jesse Jewell and West Academy Street, the engine was on display at the grounds of the old train depot and switching yard. The baggage car used to house a museum under the Georgia Mountains Museum, which became the Northeast Georgia History Center, but the museum has since closed.