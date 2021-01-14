Excess baggage: Railroad car may part from Gainesville display, but there conditions

The Southern Railway baggage car sits like a discolored reminder of America’s railroad past.



But the car at Engine 209 Park at 312 Jesse Jewell Parkway could soon be part of somebody else’s future.

The city of Gainesville is looking to possibly sell the old car, which sits next to the Gainesville Midland locomotive and a red caboose, after hearing from a couple of parties interested in making it part of their development, City Manager Bryan Lackey said.

As interest built, City Council ended up declaring just the city-owned baggage car as surplus.