With deadline extension, you still have time to fill out census

Although the majority of people in Hall County have already completed the 2020 Census, and residents now have some extra time to complete it, with a federal judge extending the deadline through the end of October.



The preliminary injunction granted by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in California late Thursday, Sept. 24, allows the census to continue for an extra month. It had been set to finish Sept. 30, but Koh said the shorter schedule would have likely produced inaccurate results.

If someone has not completed the form by phone, email or online, census workers follow up with a home visit. According to the census website, about 90% of the “nonresponse follow-up” work had been completed for the Gainesville area office as of Sept. 26. That area office covers several North Georgia counties, including Hall, Forsyth and Dawson, and stretches west to the Alabama state line.

Georgia’s response rate was 95.5% as of Sept. 27, with 62.1% of households responding on their own and 33.4% being counted in a follow-up from a census taker. West Virginia had the highest response rate, at 99.9%, with several states at rates above 99%. Georgia had the sixth-lowest response rate in the country.

Hall County’s self-response rate is 65.3%, according to the census website.