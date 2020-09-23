Dawsonville calls meeting to 'reconsider conditions' of Moonshine Festival permit over unanswered questions

Unanswered questions regarding the 53rd annual Mountain Moonshine Festival have caused the Dawsonville City Council to call a special meeting to “reconsider the conditions” of the festival’s permit.

At a city council meeting held on Monday, Sept. 21, City Manager Bob Bolz told council members that he recently met with K.A.R.E. for Kids representative Tiffany Buchan and Chief Deputy Greg Rowan of the Dawson County Sheriff’s Department to discuss the upcoming festival, which was granted a permit by the council on Sept. 10.

According to Bolz, two areas of confusion arose during the meeting regarding the closure of Hwy. 53 and whether or not the moonshine parade will be taking place this year.

“Our main reason for our meeting with Greg was to ascertain their feelings about Highway 53,” Bolz said. “According to Greg, he did not say he wanted it to be closed. He did say that he had some concerns if pedestrians were crossing it. But after he discussed it he thinks [Hwy. 53] and [Hwy. 9] both need to remain open.”