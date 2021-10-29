County sets aside $4 million in federal funds for local nonprofits

Hall County is setting aside $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for eligible nonprofits in the area.

The county received nearly $40 million in ARPA funds in March to help alleviate losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding for nonprofits can be used for projects associated with improving public health, serving those negatively affected by the pandemic and serving communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, according to a statement from county spokeswoman Katie Crumley.

Eligible grant opportunities include: COVID-19 vaccination, education assistance, services to foster youth, affordable housing and food programs.

“It is an honor and a privilege to share these funds with organizations within our community who are doing incredible work, serving the citizens of Hall County in monumental ways day in and day out,” Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins wrote in a statement. “We are looking forward to seeing how these funds will be utilized to better our community as a whole.”

Applicants must be 501(c) (3) nonprofits registered in Georgia, and requests must be between $5,000 and $500,000. The grant application period begins Nov. 1 and will end Dec. 31, and award recipients will be notified in March 2022.