County plans events to give out masks, help with Census

Hall County’s government will host three events in September to distribute face masks and help community members respond to the 2020 Census.



County staff will give out masks on a first come, first served basis, and Census workers will be available to help people respond to the Census. Data collection for the Census ends at the end of September. As of Sept. 1, Hall’s Census response rate was 63.7%, ranking 25th in the state, according to online tool Tableau Public.

The events will all be at local parks:

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Allen Creek Soccer Complex, 2400 Allen Creek Road, Gainesville

5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, Alberta Banks Park, 5575 Jim Crow Road, Flowery Branch

5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, Laurel Park, 3100 Old Cleveland Highway, Gainesville



