County director of financial services resigns without notice

Hall County’s director of financial services, Dena Bosten, resigned without notice on Oct. 19, and the county will likely not fill the position permanently until April 2022.
Zach Propes, the current assistant county administrator, is filling the role in the interim, having previously served as the director of financial services from October 2015 until January 2020. County Administrator Jock Connell said the search for a new director is ongoing, but with the holidays approaching, the county doesn’t expect to hire someone until April.
“After careful consideration, I have determined that it is in my best interest to resign my post as Director of Financial Services effective immediately,” Bosten wrote in her resignation letter, Oct. 19. “I appreciate the opportunity to have served Hall County.”
The resignation letter does not offer further reason for Bosten’s resignation.
Bosten was hired by the county in January 2020.