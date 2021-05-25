Celebrate Murrayville Park reopening with ceremony and free hot dogs

Grand reopening activities are set for June 5 at Murrayville Park, which had been closed for 10 years.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:15 a.m. and a ceremonial first pitch at noon, according to a Hall County press release on Tuesday, May 25.

Hall County Parks & Leisure Services staff will offer free hot dogs, and food vendors, including Kona Ice and Paw Paw’s Peanuts, will be on hand.

Also, children’s attractions and games will be part of the festivities, the release stated.