Celebrate Murrayville Park reopening with ceremony and free hot dogs

Grand reopening activities are set for June 5 at Murrayville Park, which had been closed for 10 years.
The event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:15 a.m. and a ceremonial first pitch at noon, according to a Hall County press release on Tuesday, May 25.
Hall County Parks & Leisure Services staff will offer free hot dogs, and food vendors, including Kona Ice and Paw Paw’s Peanuts, will be on hand.
Also, children’s attractions and games will be part of the festivities, the release stated.
“We are thrilled to reopen this park, especially as the summer season kicks into high gear,” said Richard Higgins, chairman of the Hall County Board of Commissioners. “The park has been renovated and updated to better serve the needs of citizens, contributing to the overall quality of life for everyone in Hall County.”
Becky Ruffner, Hall County Parks and Leisure spokeswoman, said in an earlier interview the park at 5666 Bark Camp Road in North Hall features a new playground, bathrooms and four tennis courts, which will have lines for playing pickleball.
Ruffner said two fields have been restored for both softball and baseball, as well as a large multi-use field. The property’s road and parking lots are currently being repaved.
Also, according to the release, the park will feature a newly renovated pavilion and new restrooms.
“The community surrounding Murrayville Park has been incredibly supportive as we’ve worked to update and reopen this park, and we cannot thank them enough for their patience throughout this process,” Commissioner Billy Powell said.
Murrayville Park closed in 2011, along with several other parks in Hall County, as part of government cuts in an economic downturn.
Parks & Leisure started restoring Murrayville Park about two years ago as a part of the department’s master plan in 2018, Ruffner said.
Parks Director Mike Little said funding to restore the park includes $1.5 million in special purpose local option sales tax revenue. The 1% sales tax is periodically approved by voters and used by local governments for capital projects.
Restoration will begin next at Tadmore Park in East Hall, Ruffner said.
Murrayville Park grand reopening
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5, with ribbon-cutting at 11:15Where: 5666 Bark Camp Road, Murrayville