Braselton town employees would get 3% raise in proposed 2021 budget

At least one group of workers isn’t getting a pay cut in the economic downturn — Braselton town employees.



A 3% cost-of-living raise is included in the town's proposed fiscal 2021 budget, which is up for a June 4 public hearing.

Otherwise, “it’s not a very exciting budget year,” Town Manager Jennifer Scott said in an email Wednesday, May 27. “We are anticipating revenues to be down from this current year due to COVID-19, but we plan to provide the same services with the same number of employees. We won’t be adding or expanding any services.”

Revenues are expected to drop to $5.7 million in fiscal 2021, which begins July 1, from nearly $6 million this fiscal year, or a 5% decrease, according to a town budget document.

Proposed expenses are being reduced from $4.3 million this fiscal year to about $4 million in fiscal 2021, allowing for the town’s reserves to remain at about $1.6 million, according to the document.

Every department is seeing a reduction in expenses, including police, which is dropping to $1.7 million from $1.8 million. Police is the budget’s largest line item.

The public hearing is set for 4 p.m. before the Braselton Town Council. The council is scheduled to vote on the budget at 5 p.m. June 11.

Both meetings will take place in the courtroom of the Braselton Police & Municipal Court building at 5040 Highway 53.