Appointment-only operations for certain Hall County facilities to end March 1

“We are continuing to see COVID-19 statistical data improve for the Hall County community,” Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said in a statement. “As has been the case throughout the pandemic, we have carefully monitored that data and believe this is the right next step as we provide crucial services to our citizens.”

On Jan. the county transitioned the Tax Commissioner’s Office/Tag Office in the Hall County Government Center, the Hall County Animal Shelter, the Hall County Extension Agency, and all Hall County community centers to an appointment-only format, after an upward trend in COVID-19 cases.

The Tax Commissioner’s Office, Hall County Government Center and community centers will open to the public on March 1, while the Hall County Animal Shelter and Hall County Extension Office will continue on an appointment-only basis.

The Tax Commissioner’s Office will continue to offer by-appointment services, and those who want an appointment should call 770-531-6960.

Hall County community centers will resume their regular 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. schedule from Monday to Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Appointments are still required for those using county center fitness rooms and walking tracks.

Additionally, North Hall Technology Center reopens to the public on March 1, after only providing appointments and curbside services.