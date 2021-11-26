About 1,800 gallons of wastewater spills into Flat Creek in Gainesville

About 1,800 gallons of sewage overflowed into Flat Creek on Wednesday near its crossing under Memorial Park Drive, according to the Gainesville Department of Water Resources.

The water resources department was alerted by the city’s environmental services staff about noon and stopped the spill about two hours later. Officials said the wastewater was discharged from a saturated section of ground in an easement.

“The area of saturated ground was dammed up by both a silt fence and an earthen berm to stop the flow into the Creek,” officials said in a press release.