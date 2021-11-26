About 1,800 gallons of wastewater spills into Flat Creek in Gainesville

About 1,800 gallons of sewage overflowed into Flat Creek on Wednesday near its crossing under Memorial Park Drive, according to the Gainesville Department of Water Resources.
The water resources department was alerted by the city’s environmental services staff about noon and stopped the spill about two hours later. Officials said the wastewater was discharged from a saturated section of ground in an easement.
“The area of saturated ground was dammed up by both a silt fence and an earthen berm to stop the flow into the Creek,” officials said in a press release.
Officials reported that on-site tests, taken both upstream and downstream from the spill, “showed all parameters testing normal.” The Georgia Environmental Protection Division posted signs about the spill Wednesday evening.
The exact cause of the spill is still being investigated.
The amount of spilled sewage was far less than the spill In October, 2020 when 2 million gallons of sewage spilled into the creek after heavy rains caused a pump failure at the Flat Creek Water Reclamation Facility.
The city has spent millions restoring the creek to clean it up and prevent erosion.
“Flat Creek is a hard-working urban stream. It’s a natural feature, but it provides a lot of services for the community, in terms of assimilating waste and providing flow into Lake Lanier,” MacGregor previously told The Times in Dec. 2020. “Historically, it has been quite polluted, but it’s cleaner today than it’s been in decades, and we see that fish are coming back into the creek.”