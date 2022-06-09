A long time coming. Construction to begin on ‘The Coop’ sports complex in Gainesville

A dream 24 years in the making is finally coming true.

Gainesville officials broke ground Thursday, June 9, on the J. Melvin Cooper Youth Sports Complex, also dubbed “The Coop,” which will have five ballfields and a multi-purpose rectangular field.

The city has long been in need of more ball fields and practice spaces for youth sports, dating back to 1998, city officials said at the ceremony.

The 89-acre complex at 2490 Old Cornelia Highway next to White Sulphur Elementary School is named for J. Melvin Cooper, who worked in the city’s parks and recreation department for 47 years and retired from his post as director of the department in 2019.

“It was very humbling,” Cooper said of the ceremony. “A vision that sometimes I wondered if it was really going to happen.”

Plans include five ball fields, a multi-purpose rectangular field, two concession stands, three fan seating areas, a 0.8-mile trail around the fields and 276 parking spaces.