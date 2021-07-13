50% raise may be in store for Flowery Branch council, mayor





A vote on the pay hike is set for Thursday, July 15. The final vote is scheduled for Aug. 5.

The pay hike is being proposed in the wake of a study of council member/mayor pay in other cities in the area and of similar size in Georgia.

“The analysis was prepared internally by contacting other municipalities,” Interim City Manager Vickie Short said Tuesday, July 13.

She added that Flowery Branch’s last approved increase was in 1995.

Council members, as well as Mayor Mike Miller, couldn’t be reached for immediate comment.

Miller won’t be affected by the increase, as he has announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election this year. His last day in office is Dec. 31, 2021. The election is Nov. 2.

Three at-large City Council seats are also on the ballot. The council seats are held by Joe Anglin, Amy Farah and Leslie Jarchow. Their terms also end Dec. 31.

People interested in running can file paperwork Aug. 16-18 at City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St. Qualifying fees are $180 for mayor and $144 for council.



