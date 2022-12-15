This $5 million project is planned for Lee Gilmer airport

Gainesville is looking to spend about $5 million to repave the primary runway at Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport.
Airport Manager Lisa Poole delivered the proposed resolution to council members at a Thursday work session, stating 75% of the rehabilitation project would be financed through federal grant funds and 14% from state grant funds, with the remaining 11% funded through the city’s local share. Poole said parts of the airport will undergo temporary closure while construction is underway.
“I believe it’s about 10 days total,” Poole said. “They’ll try to eliminate each end, leaving the secondary runway open…and then the intersection.”
Gainesville is under contract with engineering consultant Lead Edge Design Group to handle the design, bid process and manage construction for the project in the amount of $394,330.00, according to city officials.
C.W. Matthews, a contractor for heavy civil roadway construction, will perform improvements on the runway if council approves the project Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Gainesville Public Safety Complex.