Out-of-state donors fuel Devin Pandy campaign

Pandy said he has out-of-state supporters from his 21 years in the U.S. Army and some people still support him after he ran against U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, for Georgia’s 9th Congressional District. His fundraising efforts came largely from social media, his campaign website and events in Gainesville, he said.

“When you do that (share on social media) you have all kinds of people that want to continue to support you,” Pandy said.

Donors include actors such as J. Smith-Cameron, a longtime New York theater actor and currently a supporting player on “Succession,” and Rosanna Arquette, who starred in “Pulp Fiction” and “Desperately Seeking Susan.” Pandy worked as an actor from 2017 to 2019, he said, playing background roles in projects such as the superhero movie, “Venom” and two shows, “Dynasty” and “The Originals.”

“When any candidate is seeking to fund a campaign, one of the first things they do is they make a list of everyone they know, and I am one who never deletes a phone number,” Pandy said.

He said he does not personally know everyone who donated to his campaign.

Pandy has also spent a significant amount on fundraising events, but they have not been as lucrative as was hoped, he said. His campaign spent a total of $4,959.54 in services from 1833 Group, a campaign fundraising consultant based in Naperville, Illinois.

“We were expecting better fundraising,” Pandy said. His campaign stopped spending as much on their services in the past couple of months, he said. Pandy would not disclose how he found 1833 Group.

One of Pandy’s biggest donors from Gainesville, Jennifer McCall, said she first met Pandy during his campaign for Congress.

“I think he offers a unique perspective as someone with an immigrant background and having served in the military as well,” McCall said. “I agree with (Pandy) that one of the biggest issues facing Gainesville right now is the lack of affordable housing.”



