You may recognize Johnson High School’s next principal

Johnson High School will soon have a new leader at the helm, and many at the school will know his face.

Jonathan Edwards, the school’s current associate principal, is expected to be appointed as principal after a vote from the Hall County school board on Monday evening.

Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield announced Thursday, Sept. 10, his intention to recommend Edwards to take over for Stan Lewis as principal of the school. Lewis, who also works as director of communications and athletics for the Hall County School District, will continue working in that role full time.