You may recognize Johnson High School’s next principal

Johnson High School will soon have a new leader at the helm, and many at the school will know his face.
Jonathan Edwards, the school’s current associate principal, is expected to be appointed as principal after a vote from the Hall County school board on Monday evening.
Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield announced Thursday, Sept. 10, his intention to recommend Edwards to take over for Stan Lewis as principal of the school. Lewis, who also works as director of communications and athletics for the Hall County School District, will continue working in that role full time.
“As an associate principal, Mr. Edwards has demonstrated the people skills, the knowledge of instruction, and most importantly, the heart required to lead Johnson High School,” Hall schools Superintendent Will Schofield said in a statement. “His leadership over the past year, while Mr. Lewis has assisted us at the district level, has served the students and staff at Johnson well. He is ready to assume the role of principal.”
Edwards has been at Johnson since 2015, when he arrived to serve as assistant principal and athletic director. Prior to joining the Hall County School System, Edwards worked as a social studies teacher in South Forsyth, Northview and Lanier high schools.
He holds an Educational Specialist Degree in Coaching Pedagogy from Valdosta State University, a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Missouri and a Bachelor of Education from the University of Georgia.
“Johnson High School has such a rich tradition, and I am truly humbled by the opportunity to serve our students, our staff and the JHS community in this new role,” Edwards said in a statement. “I am honored to continue the work that Mr. Lewis began here, as we work to advance the Knight’s Creed: Respect, honesty, personal responsibility and the belief that we are all blessed.”