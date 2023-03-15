‘You just forget all the stress’: Hall students compete in electric car race event

Emma Veiga, a junior at Flowery Branch High School, still feels a pang when she recalls the catastrophic failure at last year’s race event.
“The entire back wheel broke off the axle, and we could not fix it,” Veiga said. “That was probably one of the saddest things that's ever happened to me.”
But things were going much more smoothly this year, she said minutes before her final race.
“When it comes to driving, you do all this work to finally get up on the track and it's like that final moment, you’re just happy,” she said. “You just forget about all the stress.”
Veiga is the driver for her high school’s electric car race team, which competed Wednesday in an event at the Caffeine and Octane's Lanier Raceway in Braselton.
“I just like to go fast,” she said.
More than 30 teams from schools across the state hit the track to see who could complete the most laps on a single battery charge in two hour-long races. Hall County Schools was represented by Flowery Branch and Cherokee Bluff high schools.
The decade-old race event is organized by the Georgia chapter of the Technology Student Association, a national nonprofit organization of high school and middle school students with a passion for science, technology, engineering and math.
The race is just one of many competitions hosted by TSA.
“Basically, they have to figure out how to make the vehicles as efficient as possible,” said Steven Griffing, an engineering teacher for Barrow County Schools and one of the race organizers.
Students are involved in all stages of building the car, from 3D modeling and graphic design to welding the frame and wiring the electronics.
Garrett Murphy, the pit chief for the Flowery Branch High team, said his favorite part of the event is applying the lessons he learns in the classroom on the race track.
“I love the application of it,” the junior said. “You can come out here and test it and see how you’re doing.”
Murphy said their aluminum-chassis car can reach top speeds of 30-32 mph.
But it’s not all about speed.
“It’s an endurance race,” said Brent Hinkel, president of the Georgia Electrathon Association, which hosts electric vehicle races across the country and sets the rules and regulations. “It’s grown a lot” over the last ten years, he said.
Micah Townsend, assistant fabricator and a junior at Flowery Branch High with a particular interest in welding, said their aluminum car made it about three-quarters of the way through the first race.
And while he wasn’t sure how they ranked Wednesday afternoon among the competing teams, he said he was just happy to spend a school day out on the track.
“I just have a blast,” he said.
Harmon Tison, an engineering teacher at Flowery Branch High who oversees the student race team, said the race results won’t be announced until Saturday. Trophies will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places.
But with five minutes left in the second and final race, things were looking good.
“We’re leading right now,” he said.