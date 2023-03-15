‘You just forget all the stress’: Hall students compete in electric car race event

Emma Veiga, a junior at Flowery Branch High School, still feels a pang when she recalls the catastrophic failure at last year’s race event.

“The entire back wheel broke off the axle, and we could not fix it,” Veiga said. “That was probably one of the saddest things that's ever happened to me.”

But things were going much more smoothly this year, she said minutes before her final race.

“When it comes to driving, you do all this work to finally get up on the track and it's like that final moment, you’re just happy,” she said. “You just forget about all the stress.”

Veiga is the driver for her high school’s electric car race team, which competed Wednesday in an event at the Caffeine and Octane's Lanier Raceway in Braselton.

“I just like to go fast,” she said.



