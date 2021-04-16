Why Hall County Schools now has active honey bee hives

With the guidance of Zach Free, East Hall Middle agriculture teacher, they each pulled groups of honey bees from boxes and placed them into 20 hives.



Kylianne Brown, a student at North Hall Middle expressed both enthusiasm and slight apprehension for the new task at hand. Like most of her peers, she had never handled honey bees before. But, she was up for the challenge.

“I’m nervous, but it’s definitely an experience,” Kylianne said.

Bella Grier, who also attends North Hall Middle, swiftly finished transferring her first group of bees into a hive, noting that she found the activity fun.

“It’s not really scary when you have the suit on,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot. I think it’s really interesting how many are packed together in there.”

All of the hives were made by eighth graders at East Hall Middle, some of which assisted in the hive introduction on Thursday.