Where you can view Gainesville City School’s updated COVID-19 positive cases

A spreadsheet that tracks COVID-19 cases at Gainesville City School System just became accessible to the public.



During the Gainesville school board work session on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Superintendent Jeremy Williams revealed the document, which people can view by visiting gcssk12.net and clicking “GCSS Weekly Covid Positive Cases by Location” under the “Return of the Red Elephants” tab. The spreadsheet displays weekly reports of positive COVID-19 students and employees, including both system and individual school totals.

Williams said that the updates presented are taken from the previous week. For example, the Sept. 7 update includes the positive cases from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. He said the system is relying on students, faculty, staff and families to report positive COVID-19 cases to Gainesville City Schools.