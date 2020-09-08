Where you can view Gainesville City School’s updated COVID-19 positive cases

A spreadsheet that tracks COVID-19 cases at Gainesville City School System just became accessible to the public.
During the Gainesville school board work session on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Superintendent Jeremy Williams revealed the document, which people can view by visiting gcssk12.net and clicking “GCSS Weekly Covid Positive Cases by Location” under the “Return of the Red Elephants” tab. The spreadsheet displays weekly reports of positive COVID-19 students and employees, including both system and individual school totals.
Williams said that the updates presented are taken from the previous week. For example, the Sept. 7 update includes the positive cases from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. He said the system is relying on students, faculty, staff and families to report positive COVID-19 cases to Gainesville City Schools.
The document displays a total of 29 COVID-19 positive reports among students and employees from late July to Sept. 7. The numbers for the most recent report, shows two cases coming from Gainesville High School. The spreadsheet does not specify which are from students or employees.
Williams said the students included in the most recent update were counted through individual reports, either sent in from parents or students. Now that in-person classes have started Tuesday, Sept. 8, the superintendent said he expects to see an increase in COVID-19 positive cases.
“As we reopen school, there is likely the opportunity to spread, but we also believe that the precautions that we’ve taken and the communication of those will help decrease those,” Williams said.
The spreadsheet will be updated by noon on Monday, each week.
Hall County Schools has also launched an initiative of its own to better estimate how many asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 are entering its schools. The system started tracking asymptomatic carries of COVID-19 among its staff, students and children of employees, at a different school cluster each week since late August.