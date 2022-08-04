By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Where Free Chapel will offer new preschool, kindergarten program
Free Chapel will offer a new preschool-kindergarten program at its Gainesville and Braselton church campuses starting Monday, Aug. 8. 

The program will run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday. Enrollment is open to the public and classes are available for ages 2-6. Free Chapel said spots are filling up fast. 

“Free Chapel preschool and kindergarten is a dynamic academic program paired with the true impact of God’s word,” the church said in a news release Thursday. “The school is a safe, secure and loving environment with hired police protection, excellent sanitation guidelines and highly educated teachers.” 

For more information and to register your child visit Free Chapel’s website