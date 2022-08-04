Where Free Chapel will offer new preschool, kindergarten program

Free Chapel will offer a new preschool-kindergarten program at its Gainesville and Braselton church campuses starting Monday, Aug. 8.
The program will run 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday. Enrollment is open to the public and classes are available for ages 2-6. Free Chapel said spots are filling up fast.
“Free Chapel preschool and kindergarten is a dynamic academic program paired with the true impact of God’s word,” the church said in a news release Thursday. “The school is a safe, secure and loving environment with hired police protection, excellent sanitation guidelines and highly educated teachers.”
For more information and to register your child visit Free Chapel’s website.