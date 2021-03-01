When Hall County School District employees will receive the COVID-19 vaccination

Employees will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at two vaccination sites, one on the north and one on the south side of the county. The district will release more details on the vaccination site locations later this week, according to the release.

All Hall County employees, including custodians, bus drivers, clerical staff, administrators and substitutes are eligible to receive the vaccine. Priority, however, will go to those with underlying health conditions or to caregivers of those who are medically and developmentally disabled, district officials say. Next in line are “self-contained” teachers and paraprofessionals.

The district is encouraging employees to consider getting the vaccine and to consult their healthcare provider, according to the release.

A more detailed schedule will be shared later this week.

Gainesville School District officials are expected to give an update on the vaccine rollout for school employees this evening.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot instead of the two required by Pfizer's and Moderna's, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.

The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents — protection that remained strong even in countries such as South Africa, where the variants of most concern are spreading.



The Associated Press contributed.