What you need to know about your college’s COVID-19 guidelines before classes start

Before college classes resume next week, here are the COVID-19 safety guidelines at the University of North Georgia, Brenau University, Lanier Technical College and Piedmont University.



Classes for the 2022 spring semester start Monday, Jan. 10 at all four colleges.

Will in-person classes be moved online?

No, all four universities will hold classes on campus as scheduled.

Will masks be required?

At UNG, masks are strongly encouraged but not required. In an email to students and staff, UNG president Bonita Jacobs emphasized personal responsibility in stemming the spread of the coronavirus and limiting its impact on campus.

“To keep our campuses safe and minimize the disruptive impact of the pandemic on our lives and communities, it is important that every person do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Jacobs wrote. “Individual accountability is essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure our ability to provide in-person instruction and activities.”

Brenau will require masks indoors on all of its campuses.

Lanier Tech is strongly encouraging masks but not requiring them. Masks will be provided by the college. President Tim McDonald wrote in an email that he plans to meet with college leadership this week to see if the protocols need to be updated further.

Piedmont will require masks indoors, and students and staff must complete a daily health screening on the university app.

Will students and staff be required to be vaccinated?

None of the four colleges will require vaccination.

UNG encourages but does not require students or staff to be vaccinated. The college will provide COVID and flu vaccines to students by appointment.

Brenau will not require students or staff to be vaccinated. Brenau spokeswoman Edie Rogers wrote in an email that they “are awaiting the outcome of legal challenges regarding OSHA’s vaccine mandate to determine whether employees would be required to be vaccinated or test weekly.”

Lanier Tech and Piedmont will not require vaccination, either. However, Piedmont students living on campus must provide proof of vaccination or submit a negative COVID-19 test no more than seven days before move-in.

What are the isolation and quarantine protocols for those exposed to COVID-19?

Two of the four colleges, UNG and Lanier Tech, have adopted the revised isolation and quarantine protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Public Health.

Isolation guidelines pertain to those who have become infected, while quarantine guidelines pertain to those who have come into close contact with a confirmed case. If you have been infected, the CDC recommends isolating for 5 days until you are asymptomatic or your symptoms are resolving, then wear a well-fitted mask for an additional five days.

Brenau’s COVID-19 task force met earlier this week, but its isolation and quarantine guidelines are not yet finalized. Rogers said guidelines will be updated on its website before classes start next week.

At Piedmont, students who test positive must quarantine for 10 days.

What mitigation practices will be used?

UNG spokeswoman Sylvia Carson said in an email that “social distancing continues to be practiced, with spacing between chairs and seats.” UNG is also “following recommended cleaning protocols,” Jacobs wrote in her email to students and staff, “including disinfecting all classrooms each morning.”

Breanu’s mitigation practices have not changed since last August. Social distancing will be “encouraged,” and there are three levels of cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Faculty and staff will wipe down frequently touched surfaces after each class, and each evening custodial staff will clean classrooms and high-traffic areas. If a COVID-19 case is confirmed, the area will be deep cleaned.

Lanier tech will socially distance “as is practical,” President Tim McDonald wrote in an email. Students and staff are encouraged to practice good hygiene including frequent hand sanitizing and hand washing.

What are the contact tracing protocols?

Each university will share COVID-19 information with the Department of Public Health for the purposes of contact tracing.

UNG advises students and staff to seek medical treatment as needed if they contract COVID-19 and to fill out the self-reporting form so UNG can report cases to DPH to conduct contact tracing. Positive cases are reported on its website.

Brenau will provide rapid antigen testing on campus. It contracts with a private company to provide PCR testing off campus. A person’s vaccination status, exposure risk and symptoms are factors used to determine which test is most appropriate. It reports any positive cases to DPH for further contact tracing. Positive cases are reported on its website.

Lanier Tech said it will follow CDC and DPH contact tracing protocols, though it does not currently provide coronavirus case data on its website.

Piedmont says students who are symptomatic should report their symptoms through the website. The college’s response will be “will be unique to each student, taking into consideration their health, academic success, and potential spread of the virus to other members of the Piedmont community.” The college does not currently provide coronavirus case data on its website.