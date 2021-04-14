What you need to know about Hall Schools’ new Virtual Program of Choice

Application forms and eligibility requirements can be found at hallco.org/web/hcsd-virtual-program.

Since opening applications the day before spring break, Tipton said around 180 students have turned in their forms for the program. He added that it will have a maximum capacity of 700 students. The district currently has around 27,000 enrolled in its school system.

Tipton explained that this new option is strictly a program offered through the district and students will still be members of their home-base schools. He noted that this offering will become the only online choice for the entire district next school year, so students won’t be able to opt in and out of the program mid-school year, nor have a blended learning experience.

“We’re sending out new messages to let them (families) know there is no other virtual option except this one,” Tipton said.

Laurie Ecke, Hall’s director of innovative and advanced programs, said students who choose the virtual-only option would be required to attend regular live sessions with their teachers, at least once a week.

“It’s not, ‘Hey, sign up for this and you can spend every day at your job and do this at night,’” she added. “For the live meetings, the teacher will be there, classmates will be there, and they’ll have direct instruction or some learning activities that occur live in real-time.”

Ecke described the program as a more structured version of the past year’s online offering through Canvas, a virtual learning management program.

“Even the Canvas courses will have a lot of similarities, we’ll still have options for creativity for teachers,” Ecke said. “But, we want students to be able to look at their Canvas classroom and understand exactly that each one is following some of the same structures. It’ll be more intuitive for them as they’re managing time in their schedule.”

During the pandemic, Ecke said the district realized asking teachers to teach both virtually and in-person was not sustainable and a lot for the instructors to manage. When the new program is launched, she said in-person teachers will not be expected to offer a virtual option, and virtual teachers will primarily teach online. The district intends to recruit existing teachers for the new program.

Tipton said the course offerings will be more limited than what’s presented to in-person students. For example, band will not be available in the virtual program, nor will be specific career, technical and agricultural education classes. Students participating in the program, however, can still be dual-enrolled students.

Tipton said the district may be able to add more options if enough students sign up for a particular class. The final course list for the program has not been confirmed yet.

“As we start looking at what the kids are singing up for, we’ll make those determinations,” he said. “There’s no hard number (yet).”

For more information about Hall’s Virtual Program of Choice, visit hallco.org/web/hcsd-virtual-program.