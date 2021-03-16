What will be required for 2021-22 Gainesville Virtual Academy and when to register

The Gainesville Virtual Academy will continue to be offered to Gainesville City School System students who prefer or need the online learning option in the 2021-22 school year.
Students can be chosen for the academy if they’re hospital bound or due to educational needs, said Gainesville Schools Chief Technology Officer Jill Hobson during Monday’s board of education meeting.
From kindergarten to fifth grade, students can be placed in the academy by an educational services plan. An educational services plan is an individualized plan with goals and objectives on how to best serve the student, said Gainesville School Superintendent Jeremy Williams Monday night. An ESP is usually filed by a parent, teacher or administrator, Williams said.
Application for the academy will open April 12 and close on April 30. Along with showing good attendance and academic standing, students will be required to take a readiness assessment. Hobson said the assessment will feature questions about proper etiquette on a video conference and technological understanding. Only students residing in Gainesville are eligible to apply to the academy.
Hobson said all families in the academy will periodically be expected to report to in-person meetings and assessments.
Families can apply for the academy on the website.