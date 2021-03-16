What will be required for 2021-22 Gainesville Virtual Academy and when to register

From kindergarten to fifth grade, students can be placed in the academy by an educational services plan. An educational services plan is an individualized plan with goals and objectives on how to best serve the student, said Gainesville School Superintendent Jeremy Williams Monday night. An ESP is usually filed by a parent, teacher or administrator, Williams said.



Application for the academy will open April 12 and close on April 30. Along with showing good attendance and academic standing, students will be required to take a readiness assessment. Hobson said the assessment will feature questions about proper etiquette on a video conference and technological understanding. Only students residing in Gainesville are eligible to apply to the academy.

Hobson said all families in the academy will periodically be expected to report to in-person meetings and assessments.

Families can apply for the academy on the website.