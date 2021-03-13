What teachers are saying, how they're feeling after vaccine

“As teachers we teach by walking around and physically going to assist students so not being able to do that out of fear of spreading the virus has been hard,” Black said. “I’m hopeful that by adding this level of protection, teaching and learning can go back to normal.”



Black said she “barely” felt the injection and has yet to experience any side effects.

Not all teachers in Hall County opted to receive The Johnson & Johnson vaccine. After researching the different vaccine options, Megan Middleton decided she preferred the Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness rate.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the newest vaccine to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine only requires only one shot instead of the two required by Pfizer's and Moderna's, and was approved on Feb. 27 by the FDA.

The efficacy rate was 72% for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the two-dose Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective. The third option, the two-dose Pfizer vaccine was 95% effective based on the evidence from clinical trials.

Middleton, a Johnson High School teacher, was vaccinated at the mass vaccination site at the Habersham County Fairgrounds. She said she experienced soreness in her arm for about an hour and has not experienced any other side effects. Since being vaccinated, Middleton said she’s looking forward to spending more time with her family.

“I’m excited to be able to spend more time with my parents and brother. I know we’ll still need to take precautions, but I’m relieved that vaccines are decreasing risks of exposure and transmission,” Middleton said.

Blaker said she’s excited to bring the social aspects and events back to schools. She said the pandemic has stripped students of activities such as dances, sporting events and even lockers for students at Chestatee Academy. Blaker said the social aspect of education is just as important as the academic side.

She’s also hoping the now vaccinated teachers will be able to interact with their students without masks in the near future.

“I’m hoping that we will be able to see their faces soon without masks. It is so hard to connect on a personal level when you can only see someone's eyes,” Blaker said.