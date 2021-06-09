What progress is being made on Gainesville Schools construction projects; plans for next budget

Gainesville Schools will see a revenue decrease for its 2021-2022 budget, but this will not affect those construction projects already in place. The district had about 250 fewer students last year, so it had to cut back on expenditures and will be decreasing staff by 17 positions, which includes three district office positions.



The district also plans to roll back its millage rate to 6.395 mills. Last year’s rate was 6.614 mills. Superintendent Jeremy Williams said that this would create a savings of $21.90 for every $100,000 of property value.

The Advanced Studies Center should get a certificate of occupancy in the next three weeks, Niles said, and should be open for students at the start of the school year in August.