What Hall County schools are doing to address social injustice

Talking with students



The school district’s plan is made up of several action steps, with one of the most immediate being dialogue held between Schofield and groups of diverse students attending Hall County high schools.

Alcantar, who was a part of one of the conversations with Schofield, said it meant a lot to her that the superintendent of her school district was taking the initiative to address the problem head on. She said the conversations began with discussion of what the Black Lives Matter movement meant to her and her peers. Later on, the students were given an opportunity to share some of the experiences they have had with racial discrimination in a Hall County school.

“We were able to leave these conversations feeling perhaps a little bit lighthearted that we were able to finally voice aloud those times that we felt we were made inferior by our peers or others we would have trusted or at least thought would not have targeted us or direct those thoughts at us,” she said.

The students were also given the opportunity to offer suggestions for how they think the school district could improve in addressing prejudice in schools. Alcantar said she personally suggested a stronger commitment to communicating with Spanish-speaking parents of students who she feels may be out of touch with what’s going on in schools because of a language barrier.

Schofield said the discussions with students were eye-opening to him. He said that while he was disheartened to hear students and staff were oftentimes complicit in racial discrimination, the capability to communicate and positive mindset expressed by the students he met with left him with “a great deal of pride and a great deal of hope for the future.”

“It was powerful to hear that these kids could all talk about instances of racism or social injustice that they’ve seen in their school, and that in some of the instances, we actually had Hall County School District team members who the kids said witnessed or saw or heard what happened and didn’t react,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re aware and that everybody in our school district is aware that there’s a zero tolerance for any type of injustice, be it racial injustice or social injustice, and that we call those things what they are, and what they are is wrong.”