What Gainesville, Hall school leaders say about teaching critical race theory following state board’s resolution

The resolution, which passed 11-2 June 3, states that Georgia is not a racist state, nor America a racist country. The symbolic resolution also states that slavery and other instances of historical racism are deviations from the country’s “founding principles.”



On May 20, Gov. Brian Kemp wrote a letter urging the board to prevent Critical Race Theory from being taught in Georgia schools. In his letter, Kemp called the curriculum “divisive and anti-American,” as well as “blatantly partisan.”

“I applaud the members of the State Board of Education for making it clear this dangerous, anti-American ideology has no place in Georgia classrooms," Kemp wrote in a statement Thursday.

The board’s letter also states that teachers cannot be compelled by any school or school district to “discuss current events or widely debated and currently controversial issues of public policy or social affairs.” The resolution focuses largely on preventing teaching that one race is superior to another or that anyone is inherently racist or oppressive based on their own gender or race. But the resolution does not mention Critical Race Theory by name.

According to the encyclopedia Britannica, Critical Race Theory states that race is a socially constructed category used to oppress and exploit people of color. The theory was officially organized in 1989, and the theory deemphasizes the role of personal bias in racism in light of larger institutional and systemic methods that contribute to inequities along racial lines.

Officials from both Hall County Schools and Gainesville City Schools said they are not aware of Critical Race Theory being taught in their current curricula.