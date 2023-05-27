West Hall student has been busy after move from Colombia. Here’s how

When they moved at the end of 2019, life started kind of slow, and then got bumpier as the COVID-19 pandemic kicked in early 2020. Everything was disrupted, with students forced to finish the school year at home.

“It was very hard,” Gomez recalled in an interview at the school. “I spent my whole pandemic time with just my (younger) sister as my friend.”

The remote schooling had one strong benefit: Even though she had learned basic English from schooling in Colombia, she could immerse herself in the English language without the pressures of being in the classroom.

Finally, as school got back to in-person — but still masked-up — instruction, she got busy.

She took Advanced Placement Spanish as her first advanced class, then later applied for West Hall’s International Baccalaureate program.

She tried out and made the school’s cheerleading team.

Then came other clubs and responsibilities, such as managing social media and communication for Hispanic Organization Promoting Education, or HOPE. That club had special meaning for Gomez because members helped mentor second-language students.

“At one time I was one of them, and now I’m helping them,” she said of her service.

And she took part in many other clubs and activities, including Student Council, Beta Club and the Thespian Society. She also was named to the Sweetheart Court for West Hall’s basketball season.

Gomez received the Torch Award, given to one male and one female athlete in each school who is heavily involved in school activities.

She is planning to attend Emory University in Atlanta on a full-ride scholarship after graduation.

Gomez plans to study digital marketing and possibly minor in Spanish.

Reflecting on her journey in America so far, she said, “The growth I’ve seen in me and my family is amazing. I believe that all the sacrifices … have been worth it.”

She spoke of a recent conversation with her father, who “left the most behind,” including his family and work.

He said he was proud of her and her accomplishments, proving that the move to the U.S. was worth it.

“He’s like, ‘I can’t wait for (her) college because high school is just the beginning of life,” Gomez said. “So, we’re just very proud and very grateful I’ve had the opportunity for this (experience) and (for) meeting so many great people on the journey.”



