West Hall Middle principal won't return next year

More than a dozen parents, teachers and students packed the Hall County school board meeting on Monday, April 24, to protest the decision to replace West Hall Middle School Principal Ethan Banks.



“There will be a new principal next year,” Superintendent Will Schofield confirmed after a parent asked about the “rumors” that Banks was being let go. Schofield, however, did not explain why, saying personnel matters are confidential.

It was also not clear whether Banks is being fired or choosing to step down, but parents and teachers suggested it was the former. Banks could not be reached for comment Monday evening.

“We were all saddened and shocked to learn that (Banks) would not be returning to West Hall Middle School next year,” said Lindsey Foster, the middle school’s band director. “I speak on behalf of many many faculty members, students and families who are not here when I say that this was a disheartening decision.”

When asked if she knew why Banks was being let go, Foster said, “We know what he has told us, which is just that behavior and test scores need to be improved.”











