West Hall Middle principal won't return next year

More than a dozen parents, teachers and students packed the Hall County school board meeting on Monday, April 24, to protest the decision to replace West Hall Middle School Principal Ethan Banks.
“There will be a new principal next year,” Superintendent Will Schofield confirmed after a parent asked about the “rumors” that Banks was being let go. Schofield, however, did not explain why, saying personnel matters are confidential.
It was also not clear whether Banks is being fired or choosing to step down, but parents and teachers suggested it was the former. Banks could not be reached for comment Monday evening.
“We were all saddened and shocked to learn that (Banks) would not be returning to West Hall Middle School next year,” said Lindsey Foster, the middle school’s band director. “I speak on behalf of many many faculty members, students and families who are not here when I say that this was a disheartening decision.”
When asked if she knew why Banks was being let go, Foster said, “We know what he has told us, which is just that behavior and test scores need to be improved.”
Ashley Coursin, the father of a sixth and eighth grader at the school, said he was disappointed that the decision had not been communicated directly to parents and community members, adding that they should be given some level of input.
“The only thing I ask as a West Hall parent is that you please think carefully and prayerfully who you choose to fill this position because his shoes are unfillable, and he has truly made a positive influence, especially on my boys that have gone through Western Middle School,” said Elizabeth Andrews through tears, adding that she worked as a secretary at the school for more than two years.
Jennifer Starling and her daughter, Alyssa Wilson, an eighth grader at West Hall Middle, also spoke against the decision.
“Mr. Banks was the father she never had,” Starling said of her daughter. “When she missed the bus, Mr. Banks got in the bus, came and got her. When mom had to work and she had to go to cheer practice, Mr. Banks came and picked her up.”
Starling credited Banks for her daughter’s academic success, noting that she is now an honors student taking high school courses. “I’ve never raised a smart kid,” she said, the crowd laughing.
“He has been there whenever nobody else has,” Wilson said. “He’s just the best thing that has happened during my middle school life.”
It is not clear when exactly Banks will leave or who will replace him.