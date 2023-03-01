West Hall High building $15 million performing arts center. Here’s when it will open

After hundreds of teacher layoffs and deep budget cuts in the midst of the Great Recession, Hall County school officials said there was one thing they refused to cut: the arts.

Fast forward some 15 years and Johnson High School now has a $10.1 million performing arts center, and construction is well underway on a performing arts center at West Hall High, planned to open in August.

“I think we've done a very good job as far as supporting the arts,” said school board chairman Craig Herrington.