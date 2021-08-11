'We try to be normal, but obviously it’s not.' Gainesville marks first day of 2021-22 school year

Parents can drop their kids off in the front lobby, but they are not allowed to walk them to class, per district rules.

Gainesville schools had a staggered start with pre-K through second grades, sixth, 9th and 10th grades starting Aug. 11, and the rest Aug. 13. The system used this tactic last year as coronavirus was circulating and decided to use it again to ease the transition back to class, especially as coronavirus cases again surge across Hall County and school officials grapple with safety guidelines. The COVID-19 positivity rate in Hall County was 16% as of Aug. 10, according to the Department of Public health. The district’s current COVID-19 guidelines encourage, but do not require, masking in schools.

“We try to be normal, but obviously it’s not,” said Laura Soria, who has two children in the district, one at New Holland. “We worry about COVID again.”

The Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics both recommend universal masking in schools for everyone age 2 or older, regardless of vaccination status. Both Hall County and Gainesville school districts have cited the mental health of students as a reason for not following those guidelines.

“At some point we do have to balance out the recommendations that are there versus the mental health of our kids and families,” Superintendent Jeremy Williams previously told The Times.

When asked about that rationale, Simpson said: “You can talk through the mask. I don’t think that’s a good excuse. But I mean, I guess it makes sense a little bit. I mean, if you get COVID you’re going to be isolated anyway, so why not just keep the mask on and try to prevent it?”

Williams visited each of Gainesville’s schools throughout the day, and he estimated that more than 60% of students were wearing masks. He added that the district will be sending out a message Thursday evening encouraging masks again. Beginning Friday, the district will begin updating its coronavirus case numbers, categorized by school.

Despite the change in masking guidelines, he spoke to the “seamless transition” from last year to this year, reiterating that the district will do “whatever it takes” to maintain in-person learning.

“Our goal this year is to be face to face as many days as possible, and if that means we're able to continue it in the conditions we have now, or if we have to increase the mask requirement again, we’re going to do whatever it takes to ensure that our kids can be in school as much as possible, because we just know that (in-person) learning trumps any kind of virtual learning that would replace it.”

New Holland Principal Bertha Shields lauded the guidance and communication by district officials. She said families trust their teachers and officials, but added: “We can’t let our guard down.”

“It’s not a return to normal, but I will say that it’s a return to what kids understand as to what’s going to keep them safe,” she said. “We still have our guard up, and we're making sure that everybody stays safe.”