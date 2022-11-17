‘We always knew Sandra was special’: Hall Schools breaks ground on Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary

Hall County School District held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16, for Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary School, named after former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal, who died in August after a battle with breast cancer that metastasized to her brain.



Sandra Deal was a Gainesville native and pillar of the Hall County community. Following in her parents’ footsteps, she taught in the district for 15 years at Tadmore Elementary, North Hall High School and North Hall Middle School.

Her husband, former Gov. Nathan Deal, was in attendance, as were about half a dozen of Sandra’s childhood friends, some of whom had known her since second grade.

Nathan Deal called the school a “great honor” for him, his late wife and his family.

“She was a remarkable woman,” he said, his voice breaking. “She was a teacher in the truest and best sense of that word. Now, it’s hard to say enough about what she did for education in our state.”

As first lady, Sandra Deal earned a reputation as a tireless advocate of children’s literacy, having read to more than 250,000 students at more than 1,000 schools in every Georgia school district.

Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary is the first of four new elementary schools planned in the district. The Hall County school board unanimously voted in September to name the school after Sandra Deal.

“In general, I don’t believe in naming schools after people,” Superintendent Will Schofield said Wednesday. “Sandra is the outlier.”

Over the summer, the board approved $41.8 million in funding for the school, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024. The 133,000-square-foot school will have 66 classrooms, and it will be able to hold up 1,025 students. It is located near the intersection of White Sulphur and Ramsey roads.

It will replace White Sulphur Elementary and Riverbend Elementary, whose students will transfer to the new school. They will attend their usual middle schools upon graduating, with students zoned for White Sulphur attending East Hall Middle, and students zoned for Riverbend attending North Hall Middle.

A couple students from Riverbend and White Sulphur shared their excitement about attending Sandra Deal Elementary when they become fifth graders.

“I’m excited to meet new people and make new friendships,” said Andrew Smiley, a student at Riverbend Elementary.

Craig Herrington, chairman of the school board, said he is “truly honored” to name the school after Sandra Deal and said she had a “special glow” whenever she interacted with children.