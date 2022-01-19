Vaccine clinic at Tadmore Elementary canceled

A coronavirus and flu vaccine clinic scheduled at Tadmore Elementary on Thursday, Jan. 20, has been canceled.
The clinic was to be held during “Technology Night,” 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., but so few people signed up for the event that it was canceled, said Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis. There also is a chance of winter weather that evening, he added.
The limited supply of $25 gift cards for those who would have received their COVID-19 vaccine will likely be given out at a future clinic, Lewis said, with more details to come in the next couple of days.