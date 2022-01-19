By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Vaccine clinic at Tadmore Elementary canceled
02182021 VACCINE 6.jpg
Lanier Technical College student Diana Gomez gets set to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, during the Hall County Health Department's vaccine clinic at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center. - photo by Scott Rogers

A coronavirus and flu vaccine clinic scheduled at Tadmore Elementary on Thursday, Jan. 20, has been canceled. 

The clinic was to be held during “Technology Night,” 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., but so few people signed up for the event that it was canceled, said Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis. There also is a chance of winter weather that evening, he added. 

The limited supply of $25 gift cards for those who would have received their COVID-19 vaccine will likely be given out at a future clinic, Lewis said, with more details to come in the next couple of days.

Magazines