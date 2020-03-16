University System of Georgia, including UNG, to conduct online instruction for rest of semester

UNG announced late Monday that it was moving to online learning for the remainder of the semester as part of the University System of Georgia's broader move to do so for all of its colleges and universities.



In addition, all residence halls will close with minimal exception for students unable to return home or to find housing.

"We will make every effort to accommodate those students who are unable to depart campus," the university announced on its Facebook page.

Students will not be allowed to return to campus without permission, which the university said would be forthcoming, and will be sent specific instructions regarding when they can return to campus to retrieve their belongings from residence halls.

The announcement said the university would provide additional information on refunds for housing, dining and other services, after getting guidance from the University System of Georgia.

Students should wait for university officials to contact them.

"In the end, we want to ensure that our faculty, staff and students are safe; that we do our part to help stem the spread of the coronavirus in Georgia; and that we fulfill our mission to graduate our students even in the face of these challenging times."