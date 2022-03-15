UNG vice president to step down

Richard Oates, interim vice president at the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus, is stepping down later this year.
UNG President Bonita Jacobs said in an email to faculty Monday afternoon that Oates “has decided that he wishes to pursue other interests.”
Oates retired as vice president in Nov. 2020 but came out of retirement in 2021 and assumed the interim role to help UNG assess its state budget and manage operations in the wake of the pandemic. He will continue until the position is filled later this year.
Oates was appointed vice president of UNG’s Gainesville campus in July 2016, and he has been a part of UNG’s faculty since 1982.
“I will appoint a search committee and begin the process immediately to identify his successor,” Jacobs said. “I am extremely grateful for Richard's support and leadership in this important role during this transitional period.”